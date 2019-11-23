Rain, Snow & Wind Likely Ahead Of Thanksgiving Holiday

Confidence is growing in a storm system impacting our area with rain, snow and wind by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. If you have travel plans you will want to pay attention to this forecast. Right now it looks like it will be more of rain system for the QCA, but folks travelling west will run into snow and maybe even heavy snow. If the track of this system moves south of the QC, we could see higher snowfall amounts. These details will become clearer by Monday morning. Bottom line be ready for a little bit of every thing next week.