Rain, Snow & Wind Likely Sunday

Hope everyone is having a great Thanksgiving. Travel prior to the holiday and even today look great, but there will 2 systems impacting the midwest post Thanksgiving.

We are tracking rain for Friday afternoon and evening. This will likely have little impact on road travelers, but could impact some air travel. Thus, we are not too concerned about this system.

The bigger concern for the QCA and all holiday travelers will be the Sunday system which will likely bring rain, snow and wind to the QCA. While it is too far out for specifics we have growing confidence in accumulating snow in the midwest by Sunday afternoon. This will likely lead to travel problems for both air and ground transportation. This is the forecast to pay attention to this weekend as winter storm watches will likely go up in or near the QCA this evening or tomorrow for Sunday. My current thinking is there will be heavy snow just west of our area with several inches possible in the QCA. I am not confident on the exact placement of the heavy snow, but I am confident it will impact travel and it will be in or very near the KWQC viewing area. So for now, sit back and relax and have a great Thanksgiving!