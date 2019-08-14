Rain Terminology: “Isolated” to “Widespread” and every drop in between!

Us weathertypes do a pretty good job of pitching out a lot of “weather-speak” in our allotted 2 to 3 minutes of air time. I like to stop, every now and then, and explain some of those terms we use that actually help to explain the scope of a particular weather event. When it comes to rain, there’s always a chance that you may, or may not, get raindrops on your windshield. And going into an approaching rain window the term we use to describe it CAN give you an idea of your chances of actually seeing any. If we say the showers or storms will be “Isolated” very few areas will see any rain and the chance that you’ll actually stay dry will be high. If we say “Widely Scattered” that means that there will be a few more showers and storms but most areas will remain dry. Now if we say the rain will be “Scattered” we’re probably around the 50% chance that you’ll see rain. Some will, some won’t, but the chance of seeing rain is getting higher! “Numerous” showers and storms means that there will be many across the area and now your chance of seeing rain is much better than not seeing any. And although it might not be a 100% chance, although it can be, if we mention “Widespread” showers and storms you need to prepare for rain because the chance of NOT seeing any is now very slim! By the way, in the radar map you’re seeing along with this article, we have a textbook definition of “Isolated” rain!