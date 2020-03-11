Rain Thursday/Wintry Mix & Snow Saturday

An active weather pattern is setting up over the midwest in the upcoming days. The first front will arrive on Thursday. Ahead of it we should warm into the 50s and 60s, but scattered showers will develop by afternoon. Behind this front we say good bye to above normal temps.

Saturday will be the day to watch. The next system will impact our area with both rain and snow, maybe enough to make things slick south of I-80. Since the system arrives early in the day temps should be cool enough for it to start as snow before changing over to a wintry mix. It is too early to predict snowfall amounts, but it appears south of I-80 has the best chance for minor accumulations. Stay tuned.