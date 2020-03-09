Davenport Widespread rain will roll through the area today along with a few rumbles of thunder south of I-80 this morning. Rainfall amounts will generally be between a half and full inch. Since we've been so warm, the ground has thawed enough for this rain to soak in, thus flooding and run off won't be an issue. Rain will wrap up tonight, after your evening commute. Additional rain chances are likely by Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Rain With A Few Rumbles Of Thunder Likely All Day
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Mon 3:41 AM, Mar 09, 2020