Wet weather helpful for farmers growing pumpkins

A local pumpkin farmer said this year’s abundance of wet weather has been great for his pumpkin patch.

Pumpkin Bob said this year's abundance of rain has helped his pumpkins grow at the Buffalo Pumpkin Farm. (KWQC)

“Pumpkins are almost 80 percent water so consequently they liked all the rain that came,” said Bob Kautz, the Buffalo Pumpkin Farm Owner. “Our crop is very good as far as the pumpkins go.”

However, the rain does concern Pumpkin Bob while his pumpkin patch is open for business.

"Right now my biggest arch-enemy is rain,” he said. “Who is going to come out with an inch and a half of rain coming down?"

Weather experts also predict this fall to be a warm one.

Pumpkin Bob said he hopes people will still show up to fall festivities like his, despite it not feeling like fall.

He said usually people start coming to pumpkin patches during the first week of October and that they lose interest in pumpkins after Halloween is over.

“We've had some wonderful falls. Some long falls. We've also had a snowstorm on the 18th of October."

Pumpkin Bob said the rain and heat won't stop him from keeping his farm open seven days a week.

"Every year is different. I've done this 20 years,” he said.

While pumpkins grew well this year because of the rain, he said corn did not grow well for most farmers.

“If they got it planted early a lot of it got flooded out,” he said. “If they got it planted late it was slow-growing because of the rain.”

Pumpkin Bob said he leases out part of his farm and has noticed the corn stalks are different this year.

“The ears on the corn are much smaller than what you’d like to see,” he said.

The Buffalo Pumpkin Farm will be open until Halloween.

Afterward, Pumpkin Bob will get the farm ready to sell Christmas trees.