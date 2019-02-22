Rain, ice and snow possible this weekend

Get ready for another round of precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the TV6 viewing area.

Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland says Friday night into early Saturday we could see some light freezing rain develop north of I-80. Then,

during the morning Saturday, rain will overspread the entire area for most of the day. We'll even have a chance for a few thunderstorms.

The rain amounts across the area will generally be an inch or less. Rain will then likely change to snow by Sunday morning with an icy mix in between.

Accumulations with this system will be minor, around an inch or less, but we do expect a lot of wind on Sunday. That could cause blowing and drifting snow in areas that are likely to see a bit more snow, mainly north and west of the Metro QC.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that the weather could impact travel.

First Alert Forecast