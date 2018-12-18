Rain on the way, Winter begins, and our chance for a white Christmas

Heading into our Wednesday it looks like under mostly cloudy skies we'll see the chance for some off and on light rain or drizzle, at times, during the day. Despite the clouds we'll still get mild temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 40s. As we get into Wednesday night and early Thursday the rain could become a bit more widespread, but overall we're not expecting anything heavy. Now, on Thursday we could start the day with some places seeing a few wet snowflakes mixed in, but after the morning we'll go back to just light rain before that tapers off in the afternoon. No active weather on Friday but Winter officially begins at 4:23 p.m. Looking ahead, if you are wishing for a white Christmas we've got good and bad news. A system we were watching for Sunday looks less likely which means we probably won't get any snow this weekend. But, the weather models are currently showing signs of a system arriving late Christmas Eve and lasting through Christmas day. This feature could go either way. If it's the snowy model that pans out, accumulation is certainly possible. BUT, in this warmer than average temperature regime we seem to be in it looks as if the model that's showing rain might be more on track. Either way, this is too far out to call with any confidence. So, the weather waiting game begins. Also remember that snow is more difficult to travel in than rain. But, as always, this isn't a forecast!!! We're just too far out. It's just something we'll continue to track into the holiday.