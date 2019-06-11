Rain returns to the QCA on our Wednesday. Prepare for wet roadways, and chilly temperatures.

A storm system will move into the area on Wednesday, bringing widespread rain chances back to the region.

Look for the first round of scattered showers to arrive just in time for your Wednesday morning commute, with rain increasing in both coverage and intensity through the lunch hour. Scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will remain possible into the afternoon, before tapering off Wednesday night.

Please remember to turn on those headlights while driving, and remember to reduce your speed. The first rain drops can mix with the oil sheen on area roads, causing slick conditions.

Temperatures will also be fairly chilly, especially for the month of June. Look for temperatures to basically hold in the 60s throughout the day. If you have the heated seats option, you may want to take full advantage of it on your Wednesday.