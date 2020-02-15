Rain with a possible brief wintry mix on Monday!

After a brief spell in the basement with record cold temps on Valentine's Day, we spent the weekend getting a bit milder. Looks like Monday will bring the mildest weather of the next few days with highs in the low 40s. As a minor weather system moves through the QCA it will be warm enough Monday afternoon for scattered rain showers across the area. However, as the system arrives early in the day, and departs late in the day, the rain might be book-ended by a rain /snow mix, or all snow mainly north of I-80. The Monday morning commute might be more slushy than slick with the roads having warmed up, a bit, dung the weekend but extra caution should be taken as the re could always be slippery spots. Same story for the evening commute. A few areas north of I-80 might see enough cold air catch up with the rain, late Monday, to produce a few slick spots due to the rain briefly changing to snow. It's a system we're tracking and the latest can always be found at www.kwqc.com and the FREE QCWeather app!