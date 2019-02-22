Rain/Wind/Some Snow Likely This Weekend

Our next potent storm system will arrive tonight. It will likely start as freezing rain with a glazing of ice likely. However, I'm not overly concerned because temps will warm rather quickly Saturday morning, so the window for icing is very small. Freezing rain will change over to all rain Saturday with highs in the 40s. We may even hear a rumble of thunder south of I-80! This shows us that we are trying to get into a more Spring like weather pattern. And much like Spring systems the backside of this system will have snow. The question is where?

As of this writing the blizzard conditions will be just to our NW, but if there is a southward shift we could see another round of snow. So we will just have to sit back and wait on the track to become more well known. Bottom line is Sunday will be windy and colder regardless if we get any snow or not.