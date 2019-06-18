Rainfall Check In

With more rain possible over the next few days I figured it'd be a good time to review where we stand for rainfall on the year. As of right now we are on pace for the 3rd wettest year on record through 6/18. Here is a look at the current top 5.

1 35.92 1973-06-18

2 29.89 1974-06-18

*3 27.24 2019-06-18

4 27.15 1990-06-18

5 26.94 1876-06-18