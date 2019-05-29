Rainfall Stats Starting To Add Up

Rain, rain, go away! After another round of moderate to heavy rain the QC is starting to climb the ranks of wettest Mays and wettest years. As it stands as of 3AM the QC has had 9.37" of rain this month and it's still raining this morning. That makes this the 3rd wettest May so far.

Wettest Mays through 5/29

1 11.34 1974-05-29

2 10.40 1970-05-29

3 9.23 1996-05-29

4 8.80 1888-05-29

5 8.63 2001-05-29

For the year to date precipitation the QC is sitting at 24.69" and still adding of course. This places us firmly in the top 3 wettest starts to the year.

1 30.15 1973-05-29

2 25.32 1974-05-29

3 24.69 2019-05-29

4 23.31 1876-05-28