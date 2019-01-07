Rainy With Near Record Highs Today

Widespread rain will continue through midday before drier conditions arrive this afternoon. Temps are in the upper 40s this morning and will rise in to the upper 50s this afternoon. This will get areas near Dubuque and Cedar Rapids to record high territory while the QC will come up a few degrees short. A strong cold front will side through tonight bringing colder and windy conditions to the region. Highs will reach the low 40s on Tuesday, but winds will gust close to 45mph so it will feel like the 20s.