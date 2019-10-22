Raising Cane's opens in Davenport

A new restaurant opened in the Quad Cities and it's called Raising Cane's.

A new restaurant opened in the Quad Cities and it's called Raising Cane's. Raising Cane's held a grand opening Tuesday morning at the new location in Davenport off 53rd Street. (KWQC)

The franchise is known for its chicken fingers, crinkle fries and coleslaw all originating from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

It is located next to Portillo's.