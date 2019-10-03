Raising money through culinary diversity

Scott Community College held its annual fundraiser where their culinary students are the ones cooking. This year, they picked four of them to showcase food from their homes. It was a chance for the culinary students to cook for hundreds of people and showcase their backgrounds - with some from Greece, Latin America, Syria, and even Iowa.

Scott Community College's Syrian culinary student Salma Arabi who is explaining Tabulah, a Syrian salad consisting of bulgur wheat, green onions, sumac, tomatoes, mint, lemon, and olive oil.

Brandon Dobbs, Scott Community College Culinary student from Davenport was the Iowa representative, "They picked me and I said 'I was born and raised in Iowa so I can make you a pork chop, steak, or something with corn. And people tried the cheesecake so they really said you should do corn cheesecake so here we are."

Dobbs created a sweet corn cheesecake. He knows the importance of something new: "the flavors are never-ending. You can always do this or do that. Especially in the industry, not even as a consumer. Just try it, just try the food. If you don't like it you don't like it. But just try it." He said the sweet corn cheesecake is "a great way to start your fall. A real homey comfort food."

Salma Arabi, Scott Community College Culinary student who represented Syria explained, "you share an experience through food. It's not just through food. It's everybody who brings to the table. I think food and music break all boundaries and break all obstacles and bring everybody together. Who doesn't like good food and good music?"

Salma bringing her dish from her hometown in Syria to Iowa, "it has a really a lot of memory for me. It's a little time consuming so we made it there. It was always around families and everybody pitched in and laughed so it brings a lot of memories for me. I wanted to share that with everybody!"

Thes four students chosen giving everyone the chance to try something different. "It's an eye-opener to me in my opinion, learning about different cultures and all beauty this world has to offer. It's fun to learn about cultures outside of your own," said student Vy Dynh.

The school hopes to have raised approximately 50 thousand dollars Thursday night, which will be directed towards student scholarships and college programming.