Ramadan begins during COVID-19

Hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world are marking the holy time of Ramadan in their homes because of pandemic restrictions.

Ramadan is the holiest time of the year for the Muslim community when they fast from sun up to sundown.

They usually break their fast with families and friends and perform an evening prayer in large gatherings at mosques, but the pandemic has changed priorities with restrictions on gatherings of ten or more people. We spoke to the president of the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities, who says they have never seen anything like this.

“In the history of Muslims in America, this is the first time that there will be a cancellation of the getting together to breakfast together, fast-breaking meals, and also the cancellation of our congregational prayers that occur after that fast-breaking meal that is usually a couple of hours long. So we won't have those gatherings. And that's a tough time. I mean, this is not only the most spiritual time of the year for Muslims, but it's also a time when we connect with the community,” Lisa Killinger, President of the Muslim Community of the QC said.

She says faith leaders in the QC Muslim community are recording sermons each week and posting them online, but it's not a replacement for the sense of community and gathering that comes with Ramadan.

