Rambo the goat has died after being made an honorary member of the Albany, Illinois Police Department

Rambo, the goat made famous after he joined the Albany, Illinois Police Department, has died.

In a Facebook post, the agency said Rambo had a “bought with pneumonia and just couldn't overcome that obstacle.”

Rambo was owned by the sister of the Albany Police Chief and became an honorary member of the department after a post on the department’s Facebook page went viral in May.

Chief Wyatt Haeyvaert’s sister said in a post that she had the goat for six months and said he provided memories that will last a lifetime.



