Random woman crashes Paris fashion show, struts her stuff on runway

When it comes to haute couture fashion, Paris is the place to be.

A imposter model is confronted by supermodel Gigi Hadid at the Chanel fashion show on Tuesday. (Source: Shannon Adducci/CNN)

One show didn’t go as planned when an attendee decided to strut her stuff on the runway.

It happened Tuesday on the final day of Paris fashion week during the Chanel show.

Audience members were rolling when a woman got up from her seat and joined models walking down the catwalk during the finale.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid stepped in and put an end to the wannabe model’s sartorial saunter.

There’s no word on the repercussions for the houndstooth-clad woman, although from the happy look on her face, she checked an item off her bucket list.

