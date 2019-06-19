Rapist gets out of prison, allegedly attacks same victim in Wash.

Police near Seattle are looking for a man who was recently released from jail less than a year after he pleaded guilty to rape.

Police say Francisco Carranza-Ramirez committed another assault since being freed, on the same woman with disabilities he attacked last time. (Source: King County Sheriff's Office/KCPQ/CNN)

The victim did not want to show her face or reveal her name. She's also in hiding, keeping her location a secret.

"I thought he was going to kill me," she said.

Investigators say the 35-year-old rapist got out of jail Thursday.

In October 2018, Carranza-Ramirez was charged with raping a woman in a wheelchair inside her home.

“In September, when he was pushing his way in my apartment, I had a split-second opportunity to call 911,” the victim said. “I hoped the police were on the line. In reality, I had no idea if anyone was coming.”

In February, he pleaded guilty and served nine months. Two days after his release, detectives say he violated a protection order.

"We want to catch him really, really bad, and we need the public's help to do so," said Sgt. Ryan Abbott, with King County Sheriff's Office.

Police believe Carranza-Ramirez is homeless. He is wanted on multiple new charges, including second-degree assault and felony harassment.

Investigators believe he is still in the area.

"He just spent nine months, eight months in prison, and the second he got out - the very next day - he's back assaulting or trying to contact the same victim again," Abbott said. "He's got no regard for the law, and we just don't know what he's capable of."

The victim said she thinks her attacker could hurt someone else.

"I think that if he found a vulnerable person, especially," she said. "I think he's a predator."

