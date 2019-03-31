Rapper Nipsey Hussle fatally shot in Los Angeles, officials say

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Associated Press.

The Los Angeles Crisis Response team verified Sunday night that 33-year-old rapper Nipsey Hussle died after he was shot multiple times outside his clothing store earlier that afternoon.

The rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, had been reportedly rushed to the hospital after the shooting. It was there he was pronounced dead.

Police say two other people were wounded in the attack. They are both in stable condition, the AP reports.

Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted his condolences Sunday night.

A South L.A. native, Hussle was open about his early life in a street gang, but recently became known as a community organizer, the Los Angeles Times reports.

He was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards for his debut album, “Victory Lap.”

Hours before the shooting, he tweeted this cryptic message: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Hussle is survived by his fiancée, actress Lauren London, according to the AP. He had two children.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted Sunday night that the suspect is described as a black male and that authorities are “conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved.”

