Rare birth: Couple welcomes 9 lb. 11 oz. baby on 9/11 at 9:11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - For the last 18 years, 9/11 has been a somber day of remembrance.

But for one Mid-South family, Sept. 11, 2019 is a day to celebrate.

Cametrione and Justin Brown welcomed their baby girl, Christina, Wednesday at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital. It wasn’t your average birth either.

Baby Christina was born on 9/11 at 9:11 and weighed in at 9 pounds 11 ounces!

The Browns’ baby girl is a remarkable bundle of joy on the anniversary of a tragic day.

