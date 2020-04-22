Rash of burglaries reported in Moline after vehicles are left with keys inside

Police in the Quad Cities are once again reminding residents to lock it up after a rash of burglaries in Moline.

In a Facebook post, officials with the Moline Police Department said the recent rash of burglaries is due to "burglars not obeying social distancing between themselves on our citizens' property this week."

Police said the burglars are "seizing upon the opportunity of unlocked cars" and found several cars with the keys left in the ignition.

"Thanks to our partners at Davenport Police Department some of the offenders were arrested quickly and most of the property was recovered," police said.

Police ask that residents eliminate the opportunity for burglars to take items by removing keys from vehicles, locking them up and not leaving valuables inside.

"And to be completely honest, we are not sure these thieves are properly sanitizing their hands between their burglaries," police said in the post.