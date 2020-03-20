Mississippi River to crest over flood stage next week in the Quad Cities

Ready or not, here comes spring flooding. The Mississippi River is rising and is expected to crest more than a foot over flood stage in the Quad Cities next week.

(KWQC)

River levels:

As of Friday at 6:00 p.m., the river at Rock Island was at nearly 14 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet.

The river is expected to crest over 16 feet next Thursday. At that level, water goes into LeClaire Park in Davenport and part of River Drive in Moline.

You can check current river levels here.

Closures:

- South Concord between River Drive and Wapello in Davenport will be closed by the end of the day Friday.

- Credit Island will likely be closed to the public beginning Monday.

- The riverfront bike bath between Credit Island and Marquette is expected to close sometime over the weekend.

- Staff will begin putting up the temporary flood wall around Modern Woodmen Park sometime Monday. When this happens, Gaines Street south of River Drive will be closed.

Additional closures are expected as the river rises into next week:

- In downtown Davenport, expect various lane reductions along River Drive as the river rises above 16.5 feet.

At this time, the city of Davenport does not plan to put up its temporary flood defense system between Iowa and Pershing because it is not necessary at predicted river levels. If predictions exceed 18 feet, the system will then be installed.

In Clinton, the city will install the 9th Avenue North flood gates on Monday.