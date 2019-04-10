Recalled Meijer ground beef could contain plastic contaminants

Meijer has announced a voluntary recall of ground beef as a precautionary measure due to the potential presence of extraneous material, specifically hard pieces of plastic.

The product was sold between March 22, 2019 and April 9, 2019 in all Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

There have been no injuries reported to date.

This recall affects products produced and pre-packaged by JBS Plainwell under the Meijer brand label with a "sell by" date of April 10, 2019:



UPC: 201258, 85% lean/15% fat, Meijer Ground Beef, net weight: 1 lb.



UPC: 202106, 90% lean/10% fat, Meijer Ground Beef, net weight: 1 lb.



UPC: 201155, 80% lean/20% fat, Meijer Ground Beef, net weight: 1 lb.



JBS Plainwell, a division of the JBS meat processor, issued the alert in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Consumers who have purchased this product should throw it away or return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

