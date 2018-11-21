Recalls: What to look out for ahead of Thanksgiving

With the holidays approaching a lot of consumers may have noticed there are a handful of items that are being recalled.

TV6 has compiled a list of recalls for consumers to be made aware of ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

CDC & FDA put warning out on romaine lettuce:

On Tuesday, Nov. 20, the CDC and FDA released a warning on romaine lettuce, urging consumers to avoid it after a recent E. coli outbreak.

USDA issues beef recall over possible E. coli contamination:

On Monday, Nov. 19, the USDA issued a recall on nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef over possible E. coli contamination.

Jenni-O recalls ground turkey over salmonella outbreak:

On Friday, Nov. 16, the ground turkey was recalled due to a salmonella outbreak.

At least one has died in relation to a salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey:

Federal health officials on Thursday, Nov. 8, reported the first death related to an ongoing salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey.

Duncan Hines recalls 2.4-million boxes of cake mix:

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Duncan Hines issued a recall over salmonella concerns.

Various foods from major grocers recalled due to listeria and salmonella contamination:

On Monday, Oct. 29, various corn and other vegetables supplied from McCain foods could have been tainted with bacteria, leading to a massive recall.

More than 100 sickened from eaten salmonella-contaminated beef:

On Tuesday, Oct. 23, the CDC said at least 33 people in 22 states were hospitalized after consuming meat sold by several chains including Sam's Club and Walmart.

Taquitos recalled over salmonella and listeria concerns:

On Monday, Oct. 22, over 2 million-pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry taquitos were called over salmonella and listeria concerns according to the USDA.

Jenny Craig wrap recalls over listeria and salmonella concerns:

On Monday, Oct. 22, the USDA announced vegetables in the wraps may be contaminated with listeria and salmonella.

You can also find a full list of recent and current recalls on the USDA's website.