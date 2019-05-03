Receiving help: Where businesses can go to receive flood-related help

If you're wanting to help those affected by the flooding in downtown Davenport, you can do so by going to this link.

If you're a business owner, or if you know a business that is impacted by the flooding the links below can help you receive the help you may need.

Those who want to help and those who need the help, are both asked to call Scott County Emergency Management Agency at 563-484-3086.

The Hilltop Campus is offering up its office building as storage for businesses in need.

The U-Haul Company of Eastern Iowa offers 30 days self-storage for flooded businesses.

There is a Flood relief concert that will be held in Davenport. Proceeds will go to help with flood recovery in Davenport.

Whitey's Ice Cream is also raising proceeds to help with those affected by the flooding.

