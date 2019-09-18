Recent Uptick In Warm Temperature Records

As NBC continues to shine a light on Climate Change this week we will continue to look at some local trends in our area.

Over the last several years the warm weather records that have been set or broken is on the rise in the QC. If you read some of our posts from earlier this week, you probably guessed that a lot of our records are "record warm lows". We just set another one last week.

Well what about the all time record low from January? Yes we are still seeing cold records, but not nearly at the same pace as the warm records. This trend shows no signs of slowing down either The question is, what will it mean for our weather long term.?