Recent crashes involving law enforcement working on the highway serve as a reminder to drive safe

The recent death of one Illinois State Police Trooper and the injuries to another and a Peoria County, Illinois deputy has law enforcement reminding drivers of the importance of being safe when the approach a vehicle on the side of the road.

“Some of the biggest dangers out there is the traffic we are working in,” Dan Loussaret, Iowa State Patrol Trooper said.

According to the website Officer Down Memorial Page, 144 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2018. The website reports 47 of the deaths involved a vehicle in some way, whether that be the officer being hit by a car or killed in a car crash.

"A lot of times we are more concerned out on the highways of being hit or being involved in a crash,” Loussaret said.

Incidents over the last week prove that danger. Early Tuesday morning, An Illinois State Police Trooper and a Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy had their vehicles hit on I-74 near Brimfield while helping at an accident. The crash comes after an incident near Chicago over the weekend. Trooper Christopher Lambert was hit by a car while working a crash.

We lost our trooper,” Leo Schmitz, Illinois State Police Director, said. “We became weaker. We lost one of our own. One of our best. Everybody loved him."

The dangers of the roads are no secret to law enforcement. They work close to oncoming traffic and that presents a concern when parked on the side of the road with traffic moving by at a high rate of speed.

"It is very very sad,” driver Robin Bauerly, of Macomb, Illinois said. “People need to be watching."

Trooper Loussaret said paying attention is key to protecting yourself and law enforcement. Loussaret also said under Iowa law, all vehicles must change lanes, if possible or slow down. Illinois law is the same and in both states you must move over regardless of the type of car on the side of the road.

"If you can't give them room, there's too much traffic, just slowing down and paying attention and driving by, makes it a lot safer for everybody,” Loussaret said.

In Iowa, failing to slow down or pull over for vehicle will result in a $100 fine. In Illinois, the fine differs on whether the car is a personal car or that of law enforcement.

The officers involved in the crash near Peoria Tuesday will be okay. The State Trooper had minor injuires and the deputy has a possible broken leg.

