Recent fires & flooding stretching Red Cross’ resources thin

Over the past week we've seen multiple home fires. Now, homeowners in some of our communities have to worry about flooding.

Families around the QCA are relying on Red Cross to help when the worst happens - and Red Cross says they're always going to be there, but the executive director says the amount of fire and flooding calls in this last week has really stretched their resources thin.

“It's really a stretch when you have this many in a row,” said Red Cross Quad Cities Executive Director, Trish Burnett.

Red Cross Quad Cities has helped every family who has lost a home from a fire or flooding in the past week, but at some point the volunteers start to dwindle.

“You know, it's been a tough year because we've had a lot of fires - a lot of large scale fires - with multiple people and families involved,” said Burnett. “We've really stretched our resources, as far as volunteers especially, so we always can use additional volunteers.”

Burnett says they are only a 72 hour service, which helps when it comes to multiple fires happening in such a short amount of time.

“The Red Cross is really that emergency, immediate service funder,” Burnett said. “So, what we do is we help those families really get through the first 72 hours, then we help refer them to other agencies and longer term resources for them.”

But, Red Cross volunteers are always prepared for more house fires this time of year.

“This time of year we do tend to have an uptick in the amount of fires because of alternate heating sources, power outages, those kinds of things,” Burnett added.

Whether it's a flood or fire - if you find yourself out of a home, Red Cross will be there.

“People need and count on us, and we're not going to let them down no matter what.”

Burnett says volunteers are always welcome. Even with the large amount of fires the past week, they don't change their approach - they'll be there to get families the resources they need.