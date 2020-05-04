Reconstruction work to start in Bettendorf on Monday; expected to last 3 months

Starting on Monday, May 11, road work will begin in Bettendorf that is expected to last three months. This will be on Pleasant Drive between Hollow View Drive and Greenfield Road.

City officials say this is due to the area being reconstructed.

It will be closed and constructed in two stages. During each stage of the closure, officials say it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone.

The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.

For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.