Record Cold Highs Possible Today

Well, this is not the way we want to start off on a Monday. It feels like -25° this morning and it won't feel much above zero this afternoon either. Near record cold temperatures are likely today in the midwest. Average highs for today are in the mid 40s and we will be running 30°+ below normal. This means we will have highs in the single digits and low teens today. The record cold high in the QC is 14° set back in 1960 and we will probably break this today. Winds will continue to gust to 25mph this afternoon and overnight, meaning wind chills will once again dip well below zero tonight.