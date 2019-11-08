Record Cold Next Week???

The coldest air of the season is due in town Monday and Tuesday. We could see some records fall! If we get the combination of fresh snow Sunday night and early Monday, and clear skies Tuesday morning with light wind, we might be breaking TWO records. First of all on Monday we have a forecast high of 26. If that's what we end up we will be 1 degree cooler than the previous record COOL high temperature of 27 back in 1986. The 11th of November in 1986 was a very cold day. It also holds the record for coldest morning low for the date at 8 degrees. Although we have a forecast low of 11 that morning, as mentioned before, getting fresh snow, clear skies and light winds into our Tuesday could make that forecast of 11

generous as our Quad City low could easily end up in the single digits! Stay tuned, but stay warm while you wait for the final results!!!