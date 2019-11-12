Record Cold across the QCA Tuesday!

We went into Tuesday morning fully expecting to see record lows from previous years fall by the wayside. The combination of fresh snow cover and clear skies had many areas BELOW ZERO! Record lows were set fro Dubuque, Moline and Burlington. To add insult to injury, we also set records for the coldest high temperatures for the day in those 3 cities, as well!!! Dubuque only made it back tot 13 degrees in the afternoon with Burlington at 18 and Moline at 19! This is NOT where you want to be a third of the way into November!