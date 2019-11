As of 4AM record lows have been set in Dubuque and Burlington and the QC has tied their record low. This is on the heels for nearly 4" of snow yesterday. 2019 winter season has started early and currently ranks as the snowiest on record through 11/12 with 9.3". We average 31.6" for an entire winter season. So this means we've seen nearly a third of our average snowfall before mid November.