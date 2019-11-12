Record-breaking cold in the QCA

Record-breaking cold in the Quad Cities, Tuesday's QC low of six degrees breaks the previous record low of eight set back in 1986. Not only have we broken the record for the low, but it seems we're on track to possibly beat our snow record considering we're already one-third of the way to our average of 30 inches.

On Tuesday afternoon it reached the mid-teens, and the pond at Vanderveer Park started freezing over! Some neighborhoods have a mix of the seasons with leaves and snow on their lawn.

Donna Darnall a Davenport resident I spoke to says she'll just stay inside and beat the cold, "well the snow started a lot earlier this year, usually we don't have snow this early." The first inch of snow on average falls on December 5th. This year, it fell before Halloween!

Darnall getting help to clear all the snow we've been getting, "I'm funding my neighbor's son's college with what I pay him for snow shoveling," she joked. She says she tries not to leave the house if she doesn't have to, "I'm retired so if the snow is too much, I just don't go anywhere."

On the other hand, Palmer student Bennet Holt walked to the gym in shorts! "I didn't know it was record-setting temperatures. I knew it was cold." When asked if he was cold in shorts, he responded, "yeah I'm cold right now for sure but it was a quick jog and I didn't want to bring a change of clothes for a quick couple block walk."

Holt continued saying he enjoys this cold, "I actually like it. I like having all 4 seasons because it makes you appreciate each one for what it's worth. I like the snow it looks nice."

Darnall explained she's used to the cold, "It's Iowa. I've lived in Iowa all my life. Some years we're gonna get a lot of snow. And other years not so much. And it doesn't do any good to get all upset about it."

As a reminder, bundle up if you plan to go outside!