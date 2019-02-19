Record breaking winter is bad for some Quad Cities businesses

While business is booming for plows and snow removal companies, many other businesses have been pretty quiet thanks to the weather.

“We’re limping along,” Tracey McGinn with Davenport’s Cinnamon-N-Sage said.

The restaurant opened its door just over a year ago catering to those looking for a healthy alternative to dinning. McGinn said business was good for a while, but things started to die down in December. McGinn said the our record-breaking winter has put it in a dire situation and the young business only has enough money to operate for another month.

"We will have to close our doors if we don't get some money coming in,” McGinn said. "People just aren't coming out of their homes. The roads are bad. It is cold. It gets dark early."

Cinnamon-N-Sage shared their struggles on Facebook. The post has been shared nearly 1,000 times and has nearly 200 comments.

“We are not giving up or giving in yet, we are fighting to keep the business open,” the post reads.

Cinnamon-N-Sage is not alone in its struggles. Several other small businesses said the winter has put a drain on resources.

“It has been extremely slow,” Lorraine McCaffrey, with Chic Soiree in Davenport’s West End, said. "We have had to close because of the weather."

McCaffrey agrees with those at Cinnamon-N-Sage that people not wanting to brave the winter conditions is behind the decline in business.

"I don't think a lot of people can handle the snow,” McCaffrey said. “I'm from Idaho so this is normal to me."

In the last two days several businesses have appeared on KWQC’s Paula Sands Live for small business week. Sands said Tuesday that a number of businesses have told her that while January and February are rough to begin with, this winter had made it even worse. Sands even said a number of businesses have told her that they have experience zero dollar days because of the winter.

Cinnamon-N-Sage owners are hoping to stay open as long as possible and are asking the community to step up and help out.

"This business has been a labor of love for us,” McGinn said. "We didn't want to be one of those businesses that our employees or our customers come to the door and see that we are closed."

Both businesses, which are located in the West End, said that winter is the main factor, but they recognize their locations are not ideal for people to drive to in the winter, but both hope people will recognize their role in the community and come out and support them.

TV6 reached out to the Quad City Chamber for comment on this winter being bad for business. The Chamber said they have not heard of any businesses struggling because of the winter, except Cinnamon-N-Sage.

