Record low traveling expected on Memorial Day weekend, say local traveling agencies

This year, we may see a record low for travelers on Memorial Day weekend. "This is usually the kickoff to the holiday travel season and I don't think it’ll be a normal holiday season we’ve seen in the year before. With the weather and gas prices, we may see a little bit of an uptake," explains Mark Peterson, AAA public affairs specialist.

Local traveling agencies like Treasured Travel and Classic Travels have also seen fewer people interested in going out. "People just aren't ready to dip their toes into that yet. No one wants to be the first on the plane. You can tell people are antsy, they want to travel and see other people, so a lot of interest in next year, this fall," shares Stephanie Hurley, the owner and travel consultant of Treasured Travel.

AAA and other traveling agencies expect people to want to travel more by car than a plane or motor coach. "When we start traveling again, I ask everyone to wear a face mask just for everyone’s protection. And if they come to a bus without a face mask, they’d be denied entry without one. I feel I have to do that, it’s the right thing to do," says the owner of Classic Travels, Jill Kirkpatrick.

They believe traveling will pick back up around September, "I think people are ready and anxious and asking more questions now that there’s a light on the tunnel," says Hurley.

Kirkpatrick continues, "My glass is half full and I refuse to believe this is the end of travel for people. And I feel very optimistic about it." She's over 70, diabetic, and asthmatic but is looking forward to traveling again in June.

Hurley says many resorts and hotels are offering deals to nurses and doctors working during this pandemic. She also highly recommends travel insurance during this time as it can help with refunds in case this pandemic lasts longer than you originally anticipated.