Recreational marijuana legal in Illinois Jan. 1; what you need to know

On Wednesday, January 1, 2020 recreational marijuana will become legal in the state of Illinois.

While the laws surrounding recreational selling, buying, and use of cannabis are changing in Illinois, in Iowa, the law is still the same and police want people to know what you can legally do as a resident of either state.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Dan Loussaert says, “Our policy with the state patrol is not going to change after the first of the year.”

He tells TV6, the current law states “you’re now allowed to use or possess in the state.”

Despite the states bordering one another, laws in the two states differ from one another.

“We’re going to continue to enforce those laws,” says Loussaert.

You cannot legally purchase recreational marijuana in the state of Iowa.

However, come January 1, residents 21 and older from Iowa can travel to Illinois and purchase and possess a certain amount while in state but, like Illinois residents, it must be used in a private residence.

Police say you should not bring recreational cannabis products back to Iowa from Illinois or you could face harsh penalties.

“It can be anywhere from a misdemeanor to a felony depending on the amount you possess.”

The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act prohibits transportation of cannabis or cannabis products across state lines.

In information provided to TV6 by Illinois State Police, the amount of cannabis out-of-state residents can purchase and possess while in state is 15 grams of cannabis flower, 2.5 grams of cannabis concentrate and 250 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis infused product.

Loussaert says, “We just want people to be aware that our laws are not changing and the way we are enforcing our laws are not changing and it is for the safety of everyone in Iowa and our citizens. If somebody’s bringing it over here, it’s more likely they’re going to be using it.”

