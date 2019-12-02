Recreational marijuana legal in Illinois one month from now

One month from today someone 21 or older in the Iowa Quad Cities can drive across the Mississippi River to Illinois and legally buy marijuana.

If they bring it back to Iowa, they could possibly go to jail.

“Simple possession of marijuana is a serious misdemeanor,” said Scott County Attorney Mike Walton.

Jail time is “unusual” for simple possession, Walton said, but Iowa law does allow for one year behind bars or a $625 fine.

Iowa will not allow a grace period even for those who may forget and bring legally-purchased marijuana back across the state line during the initial weeks after the new Illinois law becomes effective Jan. 1.

“People who purchase marijuana in Illinois or any other state have to be aware of the laws of the states they travel to,” Walton said.

“We do expect to see an increase in marijuana cases due to legalization in Illinois.”