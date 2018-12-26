Recycling holiday items

Santa has come and gone and many of us may be cleaning up but, before you throw away the tissue paper and greeting cards, remember some of these items can be recycled. It can get confusing to figure out what items can and cannot be recycled, especially when a lot of what we’re coming across are items we aren’t typically tossing. Below are some guidelines that can help you out.

Items that can be recycled…

• Aluminum pie plates

• Cookie & popcorn tins

• Boxes (such the ones that held electronics, toys & shoes)

• Wrapping paper tubes

• Gift bags made of paper

• Tissue paper

• Greeting cards & envelopes (even photo cards)

• Plastic bottles & tubs (make sure to clean them out)

• Glass bottles & jars

• Newspapers & magazines

Some items that can't be recycled…

• Wrapping paper

• Bows & ribbons (save these for next year)

• Plastic bags

• Styrofoam

• Artificial Christmas trees.

Holiday lights that have dulled out or broken, along with old electronics, can be recycled but these items can't be thrown in the recycle bin on your curbside. These items can be brought to the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility at 1048 East 59th Street, Davenport. There is no fee for residents of Scott and Rock Island counties and the facility is open for drop off at the times listed below.

• Weekdays from 7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

• The first Saturday of each month from 8:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

Some recyclable electronics…

• Computers

• Monitors

• Televisions

• Printers

• Digital cameras

• Video games.

The cities of Bettendorf and Davenport collect large e-waste items at the curb on their bulky waste/recycling days and deliver them to the Electronics Demanufacturing Facility.

Finally, for those old items that are still in good and working condition, you can always donate them to organizations such as the Salvation Army and Goodwill.

If you come across items that you are still unsure of, you can always head to the Waste Commission of Scott County Waste website for more information.