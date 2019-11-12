Red Cross assisting residents after fire at Devils Glen Mobile Park

A family is okay after an early morning fire in Bettendorf.

City officials said on Tuesday, just before 1:45 a.m., officials were called about a fire on Devils Glen Road at the Devils Glen Mobile Park.

Four people were inside at the time of the fire and one of them was able to call 911. The caller told officials that an electrical outlet had started smoking and then the home went up in flames.

The home was evacuated and no one was injured during the incident.

Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the residents.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and officials are estimating the damage to be around $30,000.