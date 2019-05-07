Red Cross offers meals to those displaced by flooding

The flooding across the Quad Cities has left homes covered in water and some have been forced out of their home for more than a week. As many await to return home, the American Red Cross is helping those impacted by the flood of 2019. The organization has been holding a lunch and dinner distribution in different locations across the quad cities.

“Here comes the fun part,” said Chuck Roberson, as he pulls his canoe.

With his bottled water in his canoe. Chuck Roberson pulls his boat into the water. At times, he has to catch his breath.

“I’m very senior, so I make old man noises,” said Roberson.

After a little tugging, he's well on his way to his Campbell’s Island home.

“This is the deepest since 2001,” said Roberson.

Homes in Roberson’s neighborhood are surrounded by water. Some have been abounded and other homeowners like Bill Scavarda have left their house.

“We moved into a campground April 1st and we were there for a month. The granddaughter came up from college and she's going to help us,” said Bill Scavarda, a homeowner. “So we are living in a motel for a few days and hopefully it will go down and we can start to clean up,”

Roberson says his home is elevated, so that's helped from water getting inside.

“Oh bill, you didn't have to do that. Thank you,” said Roberson as he carries the water from his friend Bill’s hands.

Not everyone on the island is so lucky though.

“Lady down here that comes up. She has to meet three different buses, so she wades through there once and gets the little kid,” said Scavarda.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross understand the struggle. Volunteer Michael Byrne has been involved with the organization for two years. He was on his way back home to Colorado, but the impact compelled him to stop and help out.

“Called the chapter and the next day I started,” said Byrne, Red Cross volunteer.

Byrne has been in the QCA since Saturday. On Monday, they handed out 50 meals and ran out of both water and food. Tuesday, they were prepared with extra meals and even opened up meal sites in Davenport on Utah Avenue and South Concord Street, Pleasant Valley 24495 Valley Drive and Campbell’s Island, IL fire station.

“Utilities are off, water's off, so having a hot meal is good,” said Byrne.

Byrne says he hopes this serves as a reminder to the community that they are not alone.

“Regardless of how independent we think we are. We are really interdependent and we need one another,” said Byrne.

Red Cross will continue to hand out lunch and dinner until this Friday. Lunch goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinner is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the following locations will be Pleasant Valley, IA (24495 valley drive, Davenport, IA (South Concord & Utah) and Campbell’s Island, IL fire station.

