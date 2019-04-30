Red Cross opens flood shelters in Davenport, Moline

With rain and the Mississippi River rising to near-record levels, the American Red Cross in the Quad Cities has opened shelters in Iowa and Illinois for those directly impacted by rising flood waters.

Residents affected by the flooding, flood-related issues or are unable to safely access their homes are encouraged to go to a shelter. Be sure to bring any needed medications, clothing, personal hygiene items and medical devices.

The shelters are located:

Lincoln Fundamental School

318 East 7th Street

Davenport, IA

Please use the 8th Street & Iowa entrance.

Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church

1201 13th Street

Moline, IL

Please use the back entrance.

Staffing for both shelters is provided by Red Cross volunteers who will be on-site while it is available. Cots, blankets and meals for shelter residents are provided.