Red Sox manager Alex Cora fired in sign stealing scandal

The Boston Red Sox have fired manager Alex Cora. The move came one day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport’s sign-stealing scandal.

Cora was the bench coach for the Houston Astros when they won the 2017 World Series and led Boston to the title the following year in his first season as manager.

Astros manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were fired on Monday, an hour after Manfred suspended them for the 2020 season for their role in the cheating scheme.

