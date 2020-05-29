Red, White and Boom canceled; will resume in 2021

Officials have announced the annual Red, White and Boom fireworks display in downtown Davenport and Rock Island has been rescheduled for July 3, 2021.

“Red, White and Boom always has been a bi-state event, and in the spirit of regionalism, we felt it was the right thing to do to move the event to a time when both states can participate,” said Jason Gilliliand, Events Director for the Downtown Davenport Partnership. “We look forward to an epic event in 2021.”

Under Restore Illinois guidelines, the state of Illinois would have the potential to move to phase 4 as of June 26.

However, city leaders say that phase 4 still limits large gatherings to 50 people or less, which would preclude the use of Schwiebert Park and downtown Rock Island from hosting its traditional viewing areas.

“In order to celebrate all of our communities, we felt it best to reschedule to 2021 when all can participate,” said Daniel Gleason, Special Events Manager for the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department. “We look forward to celebrating next year.”

“The fireworks over the Mississippi River during Red, White and Boom are some of the best in the Midwest that draw a crowd on both sides of the river. While 2020 has presented many challenges, we are committed to acting as an inclusive bi-state region,” said Red, White and Boom committee chair Ken Croken.