Red, White and Boom relocates due to recent flooding

Quad Cities residents will be able to watch this year's Red, White and Boom Fireworks Display but they will not be fired from barges on the Mississippi River.

The July 3 event will be viewed from three locations this year; Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, the Rock Island Arsenal, Quarters One Lawn and at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.

Officials said this year the fireworks will be fired from the Rock Island Arsenal beginning at 9:30 p.m. Officials say due to the high river levels, the Rock Island Arsenal "generously stepped in to allow fireworks to be fired from the island."

Full list of activities is listed below.

Activities at Schwiebert Riverfront Park:

- 5 p.m.: Schwiebert Riverfront Park opens with inflatables ($5 wristband), children's activities and food vendors. Bent River Brewing Company - Beer Garden opens on the Great Lawn.

- 5 p.m.: Proclamation and military tribute

- 5:15 p.m.: Country Couch Potatoes on the Ellis Kell Stage

- 6:30 p.m.: Performance by Metropolitan Youth Program Drill Team

- 7 p.m.: Past Curfew: an 80's Tribute

- 9:30 p.m. Fireworks over the Mississippi River synced to music via 97X

Activities at the Rock Island Arsenal, Quarters One Lawn:

- A kid's activities zone with bouncy house attractions and games

- Stroll through and see all the cool rides at the car cruise

- Tasty food and beverages available for purchase

- 5 - 7 p.m. - WLLR 103.7 FM's own Pat Leuck doing a live broadcast

- 9:30 p.m.: Fireworks over the Mississippi River synced to music via 97X

This event is open to the public and you'll simply need to show a valid state issued ID for everyone in the car 16 and older at the Arsenal Gate.

Activities at Modern Woodmen Park:

- As part of their regular Wednesday night hours, Freight House Farmer's Market in Davenport will be open starting at 4 p.m.

- 5 p.m.: Gates open at Modern Woodmen Park with kids activities and music

- 6 p.m.: Rude Punch will kick off the night

- 6:30 p.m.: Mayoral address, proclamation, a brief history of First Army

- 7:45 p.m.: 34th Army Band, 42 Romeo

- 9:30 p.m.: Fireworks over the Mississippi River synced to music via 97X

- Immediately following the fireworks, Rude Punch will close out the night

You can watch the full announcement below on TV6's Facebook Live. You can also find more information on the Red, White and Boom's site.