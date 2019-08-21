As many of you saw, storms Tuesday morning caused the early day sky to take on a dramatic reddish-orange hue. And, as many of you commented on social media “Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning”! That, of course, is what is followed by the age old second half of the saying, “Red sky at night, sailor’s delight”. Well, from Wikipedia “the concept is over two thousand years old and is referenced in the New Testament as established wisdom that prevailed among the Jews of the Second Temple Period by Jesus in Matthew 16:2-3”. Here’s why meteorologically it proves VALID! In the morning the sun fills the eastern sky with the reddish hues of sunrise. This is because at such a low angle on the horizon the sunlight is passing through more of the earth’s atmosphere. All of the dust and water in the atmosphere filters out all but the reddish wavelengths of light. If the skies are clear that redness is confined to the eastern sky. Now, if there are clouds, say storms clouds in the western sky – this is where the majority of storms come from – that reddish light is essentially PROJECTED onto the approaching clouds of what is likely stormy weather to come. In this case, the thoughtful Mariner needs to prepare for DETERIORATING weather conditions. That red sky in the west is the sailor’s warning! Now, in the evening, as the sun is setting the sunlight is, again, low on the horizon and travelling through more atmosphere shifting the colors to a reddish-orange. If the skies are clear, the glow of red marks an uninterrupted sunset. And, if that red is seen being projected on any clouds, those clouds are likely to the east of the viewer and continuing to move to the east taking any storms threat father away each minute! So, to the sailor, whether docked or on the water, the delight is in the fiery sunset, and the starry, starry night to come!

