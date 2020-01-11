Redistricting power at stake in 2020 legislative elections

The reins of political power will be at stake in the 2020 U.S. elections — not just for the presidency, but for thousands of lower-profile elections for state House and Senate seats.

The winners of more than 5,000 state legislative races around the country will have a role in redrawing districts for Congress after the 2020 census.

Many also will be involved in redrawing their own legislative districts.

If a political party can win control of state legislative chambers now, it can draw voting districts to its advantage for future elections.

Eight governors being elected in 2020 also will have a role in redistricting.

