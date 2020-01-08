Registered sex offender poses as officer with the Marine Corps

A man bluffs his way past two security checkpoints as the president prepares to leave Florida.

Investigators say 37-year-old Brandon Magnan, flashing fake credentials, sailed through two checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday.

He claimed he was a law enforcement officer with the Marine Corps.

The breach, coming about 90 minutes before Air Force One was set to leave, bringing President Trump to the White House.

A sheriff's deputy at the third checkpoint noticed Magna was not in uniform as is standard for a presidential event.

And investigators say that is when the ruse was up.

According to court documents, Magnan claimed he was retired from the Marine Corps.

But the secret service learned he was dishonorably discharged in 2010 for sexual offenses.

Magnan, now a registered sex offender, booked on a charge of false impersonation of an officer or employee of the United States.

Investigators aren't saying why Magnan may have wanted to breach security.